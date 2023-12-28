Kebbi govt mourns council boss death

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state government has announced the sudden death of Maiyama local government chairman, Zayyanu Muhammad Bello.

According to the chief press secretary to the governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, late Zayyanu, died after a brief illness at the Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sotoko, where he was admitted for treatment.

He said that the government of Kebbi State is currently mourning his passing, as his death came as a rude shock to the entire state.

“We are in pain as we lost a good person who has contributed to the government of Dr Nasir Idris. We pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and the family fortitude to bear the loss, the statement added.”

Until his death, Zayyanu was the chairman of Maiyama local government area of Kebbi State, and as an astute politician of the All Progressives Congress, he will soon be buried according to Islamic rites.