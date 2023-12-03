Kayode Adegbulugbe a trailblazer with passion for humanity – Kunmi Balogun

Engineer Kayode Adegbulugbe has been described as a trailblazer with a passion for humanity. This was made by a popular public affairs analyst, Mr Kunmi Balogun who also described the engineer as an accomplished energy expert and entrepreneur, a leader undaunted with delivering exploits, and a philanthropist recognized for his unwavering commitment and transformative power of making a positive impact in society.

Engr. Kayode Adegbulugbe (Middle) flanked by the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin (L) Prof. Lilian Salami, Chancellor, UniBen, Prof. James Ayatse, Minister of Niger Delta Development Engr. Abubakar Momoh (R) and Edo Sate Governor, Godwin Obaseki at the 48th Convocation of the University of Benin.

According to him, Engineer Adegbulugbe has made an indelible mark in the field of engineering as he has spearheaded several developments in the oil sector.

Mr Balogun said thus:

“Born into a distinguished family of academics and entrepreneurs in Ibadan on August 8th, 1978, Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe hails from Ondo town in Ondo state, a place dear to his heart.

After attending part of his primary and secondary education in Ondo and Osogbo, he proceeded to study Chemical Engineering from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, graduating with a Bachelor of Science. Shortly after that, he obtained a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

He went ahead to broaden his horizon by obtaining a Master of Laws (LLM) in Oil and Gas Law with Distinction from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen. These outstanding academic achievements laid the foundation for an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the Oil and Gas industry.

Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe has held pivotal roles in reservoir, production, completion, and drilling engineering roles with major international oil companies including Shell and Chevron International Exploration and Production Companies, extending his experience and expertise beyond geographical boundaries, where he led and delivered complex projects with distinction in Angola, Houston, New Orleans, and many parts of Nigeria.

In his current role as the COO of Green Energy International Limited, (GEIL), the operator of Otakikpo Marginal Field” OML 11 He has shown a relentless resolve towards excellence in service delivery where he has propelled the company into achieving several serial number 1 feats in the Nigerian oil and Gas industry within a very short time.

The Company is producing an impressive 11,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd), currently the highest among marginal fields operators in the Country. In addition, he has led the company to installing and commissioning a 12 million standard cubic feet Modular LPG extraction plant at the Otakikpo field. This scale of modular LPG plant is the first to be installed in the country; an achievement that demonstrates that he is undaunted by hitherto serial number 1 exploits. This achievement will significantly contribute to ameliorating the perennial associated gas flares that has bedeviled the several stranded pockets of oil fields in the Niger Delta thus supporting the Nigerian government’s aspiration of combating this malaise.

As the Managing Director of Atlantic Terminal Infrastructure Limited (ATIL), He is the driving force behind the first onshore terminal to be constructed by an indigenous company in Nigeria valued at $750 million, with an initial 750,000 barrels Crude oil capacity, expandable to 3 million barrels. It is the first new onshore terminal in Nigeria in over 50 years, and first to be non-IOC owned and operated.

The onshore terminal is conceptualized as a national infrastructure with potential to unlock significant stranded reserves by providing readily accessible and efficient and fit for purpose crude evacuation and export infrastructure. It will serve as a key enabler to the Country’s development, transform the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry landscape and contribute significantly to our nation’s energy security.

His dedication to efficiency and excellence has contributed to this complex project being on track for completion six months ahead of schedule, a statement of intent that Nigerian Companies are ready to compete on the global energy stage.

Kayode Adegbulughe is a devoted husband and father. His family provides a strong foundation for his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and community development, shaping his values and instilling a deep sense of compassion.

His impact extends far beyond the professional sphere, with a profound dedication to philanthropy and community development. He has been bestowed with the title of Agbesinga Adinni of Osogbo Land by the Muslim community, despite being of the Christian religion faith. This reflects his deep commitment to fostering unity, compassion, and positive change within his community.

As the Chairman of the Osun Economic Development Team, a non-governmental organization, he is a driving force behind economic development and financial inclusion for the residents of Osun State. His visionary leadership has been instrumental in empowering local businesses, traders, and communities and providing substantial financial support to boost businesses and enhance the lives of individuals.

His philanthropic initiatives encompass a wide range of projects, including the provision of solar lights, construction of an ultra-modern mosque, and the creation of walkways in the Osogbo market, making life easier for traders and their customers. The Agboluaje Cooperative Societies, initiated by Adegbulugbe, have received significant financial support, with numerous branches continually springing up. His generous contributions to the Osun Farmers Group, providing 5 million Naira during the planting season, have enhanced agricultural activities and the local economy. Additionally, Bolajoko Oguntosin Foundation for Women is an NGO Kayode founded to empower and support women in Ekiti State.

Engr. Kayode Adegbulugbe was recently awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Science (D.SC) Honoris Causa by the University of Benin at the just concluded convocation on November 25, thus making him to youngest to be given such an award by the University in 48 years.”