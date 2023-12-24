Kano: Northern youths back APC’s Gawuna, urge Supreme Court to maintain status quo

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Youth Awareness Forum of Nigeria (NYAFN) has called on the Supreme Court of Nigeria to maintain the standard of credibility set by the Kano Governorship Elections Tribunal and affirmed by the Court of Appeal in the case of All Progressives Congress vs Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State.

The NYAFN in a statement signed by its National Chairman Aminu I. Dantinau recalled that the Kano Tribunal and the Court of Appeal have both demonstrated their commitment to upholding justice and fairness in their decisions regarding the case.

“These courts have shown that they are not swayed by political affiliations or external pressures, but rather prioritize the rule of law and the will of the people,” Dantinau said.

The Group said maintaining the credibility of the Kano Governorship Elections is crucial for the democratic process in Nigeria. “The Supreme Court, as the highest judicial authority in the country, has the responsibility to ensure that justice is served and that the will of the people is respected. By upholding the decisions made by the lower courts, the Supreme Court can reinforce the trust of the citizens in the electoral system and promote a sense of fairness and transparency,” the statement read.

The Supreme Court, according to NYAFN, holds immense power and influence in shaping the course of justice in Nigeria. Its decisions have far-reaching consequences, not only for the parties involved but also for the entire nation. Therefore, it is imperative that the Supreme Court exercises its authority responsibly and consistently, adhering to the principles of justice and fairness.

“In order to maintain the standard of credibility set by the Kano Governorship Elections Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court must adopt an assertive and persuasive approach. It should not succumb to any external pressures or political interference but instead focus on the merits of the case and the principles of justice.

“By doing so, it can set a precedent for future cases and contribute to the overall development of a just and democratic society in Nigeria,” they added.