Kano Guber Tussle: Women groups seek divine intervention for Gov Yusuf’s victory at S-Court

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Tens of thousands of women groups and residents of Kano, on Sunday, gathered at the Silver Jubilee roundabout to show solidarity for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The women came out in their numbers to seek divine intervention in favour of Governor Yusuf’s victory at the Supreme Court.

Speaking during the session, spokesperson of the group, Hajiya Salamatu Suleiman, said the women group were out to conduct special prayers in solidarity to Governor Yusuf in the ongoing court tussle.

Suleiman said, “We are out to pray to Almighty Allah to spare our mandate. The Supreme Court is the last hope of a common man and we are very optimistic that the outcome will be positive and in our favour.

“Governor Yusuf has so far paid off the backlog of our retired husbands, he married off our daughters, he paid our salaries as at when due, he empowered People Living with Disabilities and sponsored our children abroad for their master degrees in various universities around the world.

“Besides all the achievements recorded, we have gathered here to pray for peace in Kano State, as we have seen the signs of danger, tensed situation and the political atmosphere is getting out of hand, so Kano need prayers now more than any other time,” Suleiman however stated.