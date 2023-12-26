Kaduna Bombing: Tudun Biri Christians, Muslims celebrate Christmas in Church

Grieving Tudun Biri Christians and Muslims celebrate Christmas with Church service. PHOTOS: Channels TV

Grieving survivors, relatives and residents of Tudun Biri community, Kaduna, where a military error bombing killed over 100, have found solace in Church on Christmas day.

Both Muslims and Christians of Tudun Biri, Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, on Monday, joined the world to celebrate Christmas with a thanksgiving church service, Channels TV reported.

Recall that on Tuesday, December 5, the villagers were celebrating a Muslim festival when a combat drone operated by the Nigerian Army dropped a bomb on them.

The Defence Headquarters has since opened an investigation into the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri community in Kaduna.

Christmas in Church

However, as the world marked Christmas yesterday, the residents — Christians and Muslims — gathered in Church.

The Christian residents of the community were joined by their Muslim neighbours in the church service.

They thanked God for being alive to witness Christmas despite the tragedy of losing their loved ones in the Kaduna bombing.

Governor Uba Sani was represented at the service by his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Also, Sani used the occasion to commiserate with the people of Tudun Biri over the tragic incident.