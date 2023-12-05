Kaduna bombing regrettable, embarrassment for Army, Nigeria – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has described the bombing of Tudun Biri Villagers in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army as regrettable.

Obi made this assertion in a statement via his official X handle on Tuesday, saying the incident is an embarrassment for the Nigerian Army and the country.

Recall that not less than 80 Muslims lost their lives in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night during the celebration of Maulud Nabiy in the village.

Obi said any incident that leads to harm or the loss of lives of the innocent people they are meant to protect should be avoided.

The former Governor of Anambra State, who said the bombing mishap is highly regrettable, asked the military to exercise utmost caution and professionalism to avoid this kind of embarrassment to both the military and the country.

Obi also called on the security agencies to work with reliable human intelligence reports on the ground before any offensive attack to avoid innocent casualties, as has been recorded in Kaduna.

He also commiserated with families that lost their loved ones and prayed to God Almighty to forgive their sins and grant them eternal rest.

He stated, “I read with sadness, the devastating reports of the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri Village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, by a Nigerian Army craft that mistook the villagers for terrorists.

“The lethal incident left death tolls reported to have risen to 80, with several others injured. While our military continues to fight impressively against insecurity in many parts of the country, they must exercise utmost caution and professionalism to avoid this kind of embarrassment to both the military and the country.

“Any incident that leads to harm or the loss of lives of the innocent people they are meant to protect should be avoided.

“Even though the mishap is one too many, the security agencies should work with reliable human intelligence report on the ground before any offensive attack to avoid innocent casualties, as has been reported in this case.

“Fatal mistakes like this leave indelible trauma on the families who have lost their loved ones to this ugly and unfortunate mishap. I sincerely commiserate with families that lost their loved ones.

“And to the dead, I pray God Almighty to forgive their sins and grant them eternal rest, and quick healing to the injured. We pray that such a mistake leading to a sorrowful outcome, as this, never happens again in our country.

“It is regrettable that the problem of insecurity in our nation has persisted for so long that we are now paying such unintended human costs as collateral damage.”