Just in: Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, kill aide in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The traditional ruler of Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River, HRM Maurice Edet, has been abducted by gunmen at his residence in Asin ufot, Ayamba Ikot Akriba community.

Vanguard gathered that an aide to the traditional ruler was shot dead in the process of the abduction, which lasted hours on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident, said details of the abduction was yet to be briefed about the full details of the incident

A source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the traditional ruler’s aide was killed as he tried to resist the kidnappers from abducting his principal.

Akpabuyo, known for its notoriety, is less than 15 kilometers from Calabar, the capital city of Cross River State.