Just in: Gas explosion rocks National Arts Theater in Lagos

…situation under control, fire service allays fears

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently battling to put out raging fire following the explosion of gas cylinders within the National Arts Theater, in Igamu area of the state.

According to report, the inferno started around 10 pm with smoke billowing into the skies.

Director, state Fire and Rescue Service, Magaret Adeseye, as at11 pm said the situation had been brought under control.

Adeseye, said there was no casualty as of time of this report.

According to her, “There’s been exploded gas cylinder resulting to Fire which the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is managing within the National Arts Theater.”

Meanwhile, as of 11pm, the cause of the inferno could not be ascertained.