Jude Bellingham wins Golden Boy Award, credits ‘biggest influence’ Wayne Rooney

Jude Bellingham has paid tribute to Wayne Rooney as his “biggest influence” growing up just as the England starlet picked up the Golden Boy award for the best Under-21 player in Europe.



The Real Madrid sensation was named as the winner of the coveted annual prize in September, and collected his prize on Monday evening at a ceremony in Turin.

Bellingham joins an elite list of players to win the award inclusive of the likes of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and two other Englishmen: Raheem Sterling and Rooney.

On receiving his two prizes, the Absolute Best and Golden Boy Web awards, Bellingham paid tribute to former England and Manchester United great Rooney.

“It’s about trying to make my team and my country the best teams in the world,” Bellingham said.

“I think to be the best player in the world, that’s what you have to do, to help your teams win. To join that list is such a big honour.

“For me I would probably say that Rooney was my biggest influence growing up.

“Being from England, the way he played, the way he fought. But there are so many other players I’ve taken bits from.”

Bellingham was named Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2022-23 as Borussia Dortmund agonisingly missed out on the title on the final day, before joining Real in the summer.

He also played a key role in England reaching the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup, while he has started life in Spain in spectacular form, scoring 15 goals in 17 games in all competitions.

Vanguard News