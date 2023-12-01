Jhello releases EP, ‘Jay The EP’

Rising artist, Jhello (real name: Chukwudubem Great Agbo)’s debut EP, Jay The EP, has officially hit the digital airwaves. The EP is now available for download across all major platforms.

Behind the scenes, an impressive lineup of producers, including Krazytunez (co-producer of Chris Brown’s “Sensational”), Gruzzmahn, ThaSoundz, and Badhboi, one of Abuja’s finest Mix Engineers Skips Ti, have come together to craft a sonic journey. In this EP, Jhello explores the intricate themes of love, betrayal, and loneliness in “Pen 2 Paper”, but also offers a treat for lovers of his music with the attention-grabbing “Like it’s ‘99,” while showcasing a musical depth that sets him apart from the crowd.

As for the tempo, it’s a captivating blend of AfroRnB, AfroPop and Indie.

Jhello himself describes the EP as a “reflection of the person I used to be and the person I am now. There are many sides to personality and I will unravel all of me as we progress from this point.”

The musical evolution of Jhello is undeniable, and his previous hit, “Emergency Call” has already become a focal point for music enthusiasts. This track not only caught the ears of dedicated fans but stands as a testament to Jhello’s burgeoning influence in the competitive landscape of the music industry.