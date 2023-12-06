Japa’ syndrome is modern slavery – Oyeweso

By Efe Onodjae

Professor Siyan Oyeweso of the Department of History and International Studies at Osun State University has described Japa Syndrome as modern slavery that may be difficult to stop due to some reasons.

He stated this at the 2023 Summit of the Centre for General Nigerian Studies, CGNS, of the Lagos State University, LASU, with the theme: “Diaspora Gains and the Questions of Modern-Day Slavery in Africa.”

Speaking on the topic, “From Trans-Saharan Slave Trade to ‘Checking out,’ Sapa, Japa, Japada: Interrogating Issues in Brain Drain, Brain Gain, and Modern Slavery,” Prof. Oyeweso emphasized the variables of the topic.



According to him: “Diaspora gain and modern-day slavery are two burning fundamental issues and great ills that have continued to beset and shape global human and state relations. As the movement of people across national and international borders remains one of the core aspects of the global socio-economic and political value chain, it has become difficult, if not impossible, to take the issue of diaspora and modern-day slavery lightly, given its implications for sustainable growth and development on the African continent.



“This presentation is an academic and practical inquiry into the most urgent problems affecting Africa in the micro and macro space of global population movement. No topic illustrates Africa’s current position in the international system better than the one on issues of slavery, migration, and diaspora. Africa’s history with the wider world is replete with these three fundamental themes.



“The concept and practice of slavery are not only attached to African history, but also the relationship between Africa and the West (the Global North) under the grip of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and colonialism reshaped the frontiers and practices of slave trade and slavery, which is now assuming a new dimension.”

He continued by stating that the topic is timely, given its implication for population movement, Africans in the Diaspora, and the realization of key programmes and policies. Oyeweso highlighted the need to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking, and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labour.



Oyeweso noted that many ‘japa’ professionals are radiographers, nurses, and ICT support staff in banks, contributing to ICT problems in Nigerian banks as many have left.



Explaining the context of ‘japa’ and ‘sapa,’ Oyeweso said, “Japa is a continental issue that depicts outward migration of Africans, while sapa is used to describe socio-economic and livelihood hardship that pushes millions of Africans on the move.”

In her message, the Vice Chancellor, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said the issue of mass exodus of young Nigerians out of the country should be addressed and sounded a note of caution to those planning to do so.



She charges those planning to embark on such adventure to take the legal routes and get all the necessary papers to avoid being stranded ove there.



“I saw a video few days ago of how some people who moved to Canada were living practically in the open. In severe weather condition. That was because they did not possess the necessary papers for them to get a good start to life over there. If our young ones won’t want to stay here to help build the country, they should ensure that they have all the necessary documents before going so that they won’t get there and feel frustrated,” she stated.