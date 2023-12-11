Japa: Canada extends international students’ work hours

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has extended a policy that permits specific international students to work beyond the standard 20-hour-per-week limit for off-campus employment.

The policy, which was initiated in 2022, was initially set to end on December 31, 2023, and has now been extended until April 30, 2024.

Before the extension, international students were only allowed to work a maximum of 20 hours per week for off-campus work during sessions and were allowed to work full-time during scheduled breaks.

Canada’s minister of immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, while giving an update on the policy extension, stated that the policy will be examined in the future to allow students to work 30 hours during sessions for off-campus jobs.

He said, “The waiver on the 20-hour-per-week limit on the number of hours international students are allowed to work off campus while class is in session will be extended to April 30, 2024.

“International students already in Canada, as well as applicants who have already applied for a study permit as of December 7, 2023, will be able to work off campus more than 20 hours per week until that time.

“We continue to examine options for this policy in the future, such as expanding off-campus work hours for international students to 30 hours per week while class is in session.”

According to the IRCC, international students must meet the eligibility requirement, which includes having a study permit and being authorized to work in line with the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations. Also, students are allowed to work more than one job to meet up with the hours.

Vanguard News