I’ve sold my stake in Intels, not beneficiary of contract restoration – Atiku

By John Alechenu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has denied claims that he is a beneficiary of the recent Federal Government decision to rescind the cancellation of the logistics contract between Intels, a company he co-founded, and the Nigerian government.

Atiku said the clarification became necessary in the light of speculations among mischief makers that the restoration of the contract with Intels was part of a settlement deal which he stands to benefit from.

In a series of tweets on his X (formerly Twitter ) handle on Sunday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, said, “In January of 2021, I made public the sale of a major chunk of my shares in the Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited (Intels) to Orlean Investment Group, the parent company of Intels.

“The phased sale of those shares that commenced in 2018 reached its peak in December of 2020. Intels also made public my exit from the oil and gas logistics company, meaning that those shares I sold are now owned by a different entity.

“My divestment from the company that I co-founded has not been reversed. Consequently, I cannot by any stretch of imagination, be a beneficiary of the reinstatement of the pilotage monitoring business that was taken away from Intels by the Federal Government.

Therefore, the insinuation that I am a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the cancellation of the contract between Intels and the Federal Government is untrue and should be seen for what is: mischief.

Vanguard News