Insecurity must be tamed – NGF

Governor Yahaya of Gombe

The Northern Governors’ Forum(NGF) at its inaugural meeting on Friday in Kaduna stressed the need to address challenges like banditry, communal clashes, and terrorism for the well-being of the people and economic growth.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, who is also the chairman of the forum made this known in his remarks at the opening of the meeting.

He also underscored the interconnectedness of security and development, asserting that without security, there can be no sustainable development.

The chairman outlined the commitment of the 19 Northern Governors to collaborate with security agencies to enhance local law enforcement, engage communities and leverage modern technology for addressing insecurity.

He also emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes such as unemployment and social inequality.

The chairman, while discussing economic development, highlighted the repositioning of the Northern Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) to revive and diversify the economy, create jobs, and explore new opportunities.

Yahaya emphasized the collective effort needed to address environmental challenges, including climate change, unsustainable agricultural practices, and population growth.

The governor also called for harnessing comparative advantages in agriculture and solid minerals, adapting to global dynamics, and focusing on areas like renewable energy, banking and finance partnerships, among others.

The chairman earlier expressed condolences for the tragic Tudun Biri and emphasized the need for collective support for the victims.