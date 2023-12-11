Insecurity: I won’t lose battle to keep Nigeria secured, Tinubu vows

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Monday vowed that the battle to keep Nigeria secured is one battle he will not lose.

The President said he will continue to work assiduously and provide the military with the necessary support to keep the troublers of the nation at bay.

Speaking at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2023 in Maiduguri, Borno State, President Tinubu said he has no intention of relenting or resting on his laurels in securing Nigeria, declaring that he will win the battle to keep Nigeria safe.

The President, who acknowledged the Nigerian Army’s commitment to national security, asked the army to remain non-partisan but vigilant in upholding democratic principles, emphasizing their role as a guardian of constitutional order during elections.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted Tinubu as saying, “The professional conduct of the Armed Forces during the elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States underscores your role as a guardian of our constitutional order and democracy precepts. In this regard, the Nigerian Army must remain completely non-partisan but vigilantly pro-democracy.

“We also note with great satisfaction the many civilian-military projects across the country, some of which will be commissioned during this Conference.

“These projects not only bring the military and civilian population into closer affinity and mutual understanding, they also serve the practical purpose of tangibly improving the living conditions of the people.”

Citing the recent procurement of new aircraft as a testament of his resolve to upgrade national defence capability, President Tinubu also affirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing the ongoing modernization process within the military, with a focus on improving mobility, communications, and offensive striking capabilities.

The President, while expressing the nation’s gratitude for the service and sacrifice of the armed forces, recalled his earlier approval of N18 billion in Group Life Assurance benefits for families of fallen heroes, even as he pledged continuous government support for the welfare of serving personnel and their families.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar said the President’s new approach to empowering the force and enhancing intra-military collaboration has led to a substantial increase in morale for the armed forces.

“Mr. President, you are a man of your word. Your Renewed Hope agenda assured Nigerians of progress in the fight against insecurity. The men of the armed forces are more committed than ever before. They see the progress they recording. They know the damage they are inflicting on our enemies. They have high morale. Our enemies do not because of your leadership. Thank you, Mr. President,” the Minister stated.

He pledged to sustain his support for the Nigerian military in the provision of infrastructure while acknowledging the unalloyed commitment of the Tinubu administration to substantial investments to enhance the operational capabilities of the military.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, informed the President that ongoing military operations in different parts of the country have significantly weakened criminal elements, while checkmating farmer-herders crises in various parts of the country.

“Notwithstanding these achievements, we recognize the importance of continuous evaluation and this conference will be instrumental in formulating long-term strategies to bolster our ability to carry out our constitutional responsibility in the year 2024,” the Army Chief said.