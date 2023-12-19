INEC may conduct rerun, bye-elections in February — Yakubu

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

By Omeiza Ajayi

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the commission was working on conducting all re-run and bye elections by the first week of February next year.

He spoke, yesterday, at an extraordinary consultative meeting with politicians from all parties held in Abuja.

He said: “With regards to the bye-elections, you may recall that in my recent address at the swearing-in of new Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, which was combined with our last quarterly meeting with the RECs nationwide, I made a commitment that the commission will conduct elections to fill vacancies in the National and state Assembly constituencies.

“The commission is looking at the first week of February 2024 i.e. in just a little over one month to conduct both the re-run and bye-elections. At the end of this consultative meeting, the commission will meet to review preparations and announce a definite date, including the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the elections.

“Full delimitation details, including locations, number of polling units, registered voters and Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs, collected in each constituency will be uploaded to our website for public information,” he stated.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting was to brief party leaders on the commission’s preparation for the forthcoming elections to be held early in the new year.

He said: “The elections are in two categories. First, as the Election Petition Appeal Tribunals set up in the aftermath of the 2023 general election gradually wind up their proceedings, the commission is required to conduct re-run elections in some constituencies by court order.

“Secondly, the commission is also required to conduct bye-elections to fill vacancies arising from the death or resignation of members of the National and state Houses of Assembly.

“The commission intends to combine and conduct the two categories of elections on the same day, the details of which will be discussed at this meeting. As you are aware, re-run elections only involve the parties and candidates that participated in the general election unless a party wishes to replace a deceased candidate. However, bye-elections are fresh elections.

“Consequently, political parties must conduct fresh primaries within the limited period of time provided by law.

“So far, the Election Petition Appeal Tribunals have ordered the commission to conduct re-run elections in 34 constituencies made up of one senatorial district, 11 federal constituencies and 22 state Assembly constituencies. However, the 34 constituencies constitute 2.8 percent of the 1,191 petitions filed by litigants.”