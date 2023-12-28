Imo FA Cup: Marcello sponsors community’s team

.. .Says it’s way of giving back to his community

By Solomon Nwoke

The head scout and assistant coach of Gulf United FC, Dubai, Marcello Anyanwu has named a 20-man squad from his community to participate in 2023/2024 State FA cup.



The players were carefully selected from the eighth villages of Uzoagba Ofor Asato in Ikeduru Local Government in Imo State ,



Marcello who is the president of Kingdavid Footballing Pathways limited, a local & international scouting and marketing company said his sponsorship of the team for the State FA Cup is a way of giving back to his community and create a pathway for the budding talents.



The grassroot football advocate said he has met all the requirements to participate in the 2023/2024 FA Cup, while waiting for the date of the draws and the players license.



“We have bought the form and paid our 2024 affiliation fees, .I am excited to set up a community club that will lock horns against the big club in Imo State, The lads are in high spirit and have promised not to joke with this great opportunity. There is no doubt that we will be a giant killer with these boys. We have a lot of quality and exceptional players in our community, I can never allow them to go into extinction, this is the time to identify, select and develop them”, says Marcello Anyanwu former presidential aspirant in the last Nigeria Football Federation.(NFF) election.