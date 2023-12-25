I’m under no pressure from my predecessor- Gov. Eno 

Gov Umo Eno

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, for not putting him under any form of pressure since leaving office in May 29, 2023.

Eno who described his relationship with ex-governor Emmanuel as cordial, explained that unlike what obtains elsewhere, it was his administration which was always seeking for counsel from him.

He said, “On the contrary, we are the ones chasing him to ask him to always come around to advise us,” Gov. Eno said.

Governor Eno said this while addressing citizens and residents of the state during the Christmas worship service at United Evangelical Church (QIC), Awa Iman, Onna LGA, home church of the immediate past Governor.

He further said, “I tell people that even when you are not in government, you are still working for this State.

“In eight years, you (Udom Emmanuel) taught us leadership, and you developed all of us. We have learnt from you, especially the lesson of tolerance.

“You may no longer be Governor today, but you will always be my Governor and leader. You have a clear understanding of how these things work and I will always be your student”.

The Governor also used the occasion to announce that Akwa Ibom State International Christian Worship Center, established during Mr Emmanuel’s tenure, is ready and will be used for the New Year’s State Interdenominational Service on January 2nd, 2024.

He noted that the Center will be active every day as each day, a pastor and his team will take turn to pray for the State and the country at the State’s sacred altar.

Eno further expressed thanked his predecessor for the vision of setting up the center and promised to work towards completing other projects that were not completed during Mr Emmanuel’s tenure.

Earlier, Mr Emmanuel, who was accompanied to the church by his wife, Dr Martha and other family members, commended Governor Eno for leading the state executive council members and other political bigwigs to the church service.

He said it has been his tradition to always share his Christmas with his people since his days as a bank General Manager.

Emmanuel said he was happy to restore peace in Akwa Ibom State during his tenure, adding that it was more important than all the projects he executed across the state.

He equally expressed satisfaction over the cordiality between him and the State Governor, saying he has avoided any action that could lead to friction with his successor.

According to Emmanuel, “Don’t mind what people may say. We are relating very well. Sometimes, if there is a state function and I attend, they will say he is coming too much, if I don’t attend, they will say ‘they are quarreling that is why he has refused to come’ but they forget that Udom Emmanuel and the Governor are inseparable.

“Any support I can give him (Governor Eno) to enable him to succeed, I will always give him. I pray every day for him to succeed.

“Let’s continually pray for him, and let’s also be patient. The king needs a little bit of patience from the people.

“God took time to do things in different days, it is not possible for the Governor to do everything overnight, it will reach you just have a little bit of patience. The Governor is for all of us and he will ensure he reach all of us.

“Don’t worry about the Governor’s relationship with Udom, because we are always here to support and collaborate and not to disrupt his activities”