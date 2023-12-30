I’m pained by Plateau killings – Rev. Pam

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Executive Secretary, of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam has lamented the recent killings of persons in the Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State saying he was pained and devastated hearing the news of the dastardly act.

Rev. Pam who had visited the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang in Jos and the IDPs in Bokkos to console them, condemned the perpetrators for carrying out the “heinous crime” describing it as evil.

In a statement by the cleric’s SA, Media/Public Affairs, Pam Ayuba said, “The Plateau killings must be stopped, since 2001 when the crisis erupted it has not subsided, previous governments have continued to witness its resurgence unabated. The situation will continue to hunt children unborn negatively, leaving them with the impression of a deep-rooted hatred for one another if there is no solution to this carnage.”

He praised President Bola Tinubu for “his prompt response by sending a high-powered federal government delegation led by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who consoled with families of the bereaved and the Plateau State government over the massacres,” and sued for “peace and unity amongst the people and especially the communities to heed security alerts and not take for granted their safety.”

Rev. Pam called on the security agencies to “sit up and not be caught off guard and arrest these criminals as directed by Mr President.”

Responding, Governor Mutfwang, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Mr. Samuel Jatau appreciated the NCPC Boss for the show of love and said it was a trying time for the government as the attack was highly coordinated, organized, and carried out by the terrorists in over 20 communities simultaneously and noted that self-defence is not an offence under any law.

He restated the commitment of his administration to tackling the menace and added that Plateau is more united than ever as most cultural activities lined up by the different ethnic groups in the state for the New Year have been called off in solidarity with the affected people, because, that “an injury to one is an injury to all.”

A similar visit was paid to the Traditional Ruler of Bokkos, Saf Lawrence Ishak, and his District Heads where Rev. Pam sued for peace and forgiveness. He addressed the victims camped at the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, Bokkos, praying for them to be strong and remain focused on God.