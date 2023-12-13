I’m half Fulani, half Yoruba – Kizz Daniel reveals

Popular Nigerian singer, Tobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has made a startling revelation about his ancestry.

The singer on Tuesday revealed that he is both Fulani and Yoruba.

The disclosure followed the release of two new singles, “Twe Twe” and “Too Busy To Be Bae”.

Kizz Daniel wrote on his X handle (formerly Twitter): “So…. I am half Fulani half Yoruba.”

The revelation came as a shock to many who speculated that his Fulani roots is from his mother’s heritage.

Kizz Daniel’s new songs

Following the success of his critically acclaimed album ‘Maverick’, Kizz Daniel further showcases his versatility and innovative approach to music, blending traditional Nupe tribe influences with contemporary sounds.

The first of the dyad, ‘Twe Twe’ which is a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity is a vibrant and energetic track that draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe tribe in Nigeria.

Kizz Daniel seamlessly weaves traditional Nupe sounds into the fabric of this infectious anthem, creating a sonic experience that is both authentic and exhilarating.

Produced by a powerhouse trio of Ayzed, Killertunes, and Blaise Beats, ‘Twe Twe’ promises to be a cultural celebration that transcends boundaries. With pulsating rhythms and dynamic instrumentation, the track is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, showcasing Kizz Daniel’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

On the flip side, Kizz Daniel’s second single, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ delves into the modern complexities of relationships in a fast-paced world.

Produced by the highly acclaimed Nigerian producer, P Prime, the track explores the theme of individuals navigating their lives with the perpetual hustle, leaving little time for romantic entanglements.

‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ is an introspective and relatable take on the challenges of finding love amidst the chaos of a hectic lifestyle. Kizz

Daniel’s signature vocals, combined with P Prime’s masterful production, create a compelling narrative that will resonate with listeners across diverse demographics.