I’ll go nude in movie on one condition – Ireti Doyle

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has disclosed the only condition she would accept to go nude in a film.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pulse’s podcast, “Terms and Condition,” the actress said that for her to take on a nude role in a film, the script must justify it.

Ireti Doyle stressed that she would not accept a nude role in a film if the nudity was just for publicity and commercial motives.

The 56-year-old actress said; “There are characters that I wouldn’t play. And it has nothing to do with love scenes or nudity.

“For instance, if you expect me to go nude in a film, the script would have to justify it. If it was for sheer sensationalism and click baits, absolutely no. But if you are telling a story of rape or abuse, and there is something required, I’m sure we can work something around where you can achieve the level of realism that is required.

“And more to that like I said, as a professional actor, whatever objections you have about executing a character or a role, should be discussed before hand. Not while you are on set. You read the script. You knew what was required. What are you all about?”

Vanguard News