Ikorodu devt: Senator Abiru bags award

Senator Tokunbo Abiru

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, has bagged the prestigious Oriwu Club President’s Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions and positive impact on human capital, socio-economic and infrastructure development of Ikorodu division and the Lagos East Senatorial District.

The President of Oriwu Club, Engr. Amid Oduborisa, said the Senator deserved the award considering his sterling achievements that are unprecedented in the history of the Lagos East Senatorial district.

He added that Abiru, as an eminent member of the Club, also contributed immensely to the development of Oriwu Club, particularly towards the success of legacy projects like the reconstruction of the Agbala Health Centre, among others in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Club, which was celebrated in September, 2023.

The President of the Club also lauded the iconic SAIL Innovation Lab project of Senator Abiru and his amiable wife, Mrs Feyisola.

He said the Innovation Lab has put Ikorodu on the global map of tech and digital innovations. According to him, the Ikorodu Division, Lagos East Senatorial district is proud to have him as representative at the Nigerian Senate.

Dr. Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, who was the Chairman of the occasion, and also a recipient of the Oriwu Club President Award, acknowledged the impactful leadership of Senator Abiru.

“Senator Abiru has done alot for Ikorodu and beyond”, the Minister said.

The Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. (Mrs) Abike Dabiri-Erewa who was among the Special Guests at the occasion said that Senator Abiru is representing the people well with his quality legislative interventions and endowment projects.

Other awardees are: Mr Wole Sebioba, Babajimi Adegoke Benson, Sir David Sunmoni, FCA.

Dignitaries at the event include: HRM Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, HRM Oba Semiudeen Orimadegun Kasali, The Adegboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, HRM Oba Bashir Aremu Shotonwa, The Sekumade of Ipakodo Kingdom, Chairman, Oriwu Club Board of Trustees, Engr, Sir (Chief) Omokayode Shoderu, Otunba Saheed Oladapo Ibikunle, P.hd, eminent members of Oriwu Club and other eminent members of the club.