Ijaw group calls for probe into destruction of Rivers Assembly building

By Nnamdi Ojiego

An advocacy group, the Ijaw Strategic Think-thank, has called on the state legislature to carry out an independent forensic investigation into the demolition and destruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly building.

Speaking to the newsmen, the convener, Amapipi Kalio, said it was shocking that people are not asking the right questions as per why a government building that had been there for years, was suddenly attacked with a local improvised explosive device that caused a minor fire in one wing of the complex.

According to him, the fire which was quickly put out by the state fire service and volunteers, did not spread up to 3% of the building and has absolutely nothing to do with the structure of the building and wondered why it was suddenly demolished.

“Who is the engineer that called for the demolition of the building? Where is the report? What was the input of the urban ministry and leadership of the Rivers State Assembly who are the beneficiaries of the building?”, Kalio queried.

“This building was built from revenue from Ijaw land. We should look into why it was suddenly demolished. If it was demolished for the selfish interest of one man, then the perpetrator must pay for it . The time has passed when elected leaders will do whatever they have with public funds, without conscience. The billions used in renovating or building a fresh Assembly complex could have provided microfinance for Ijaw women, provided primary schools for our suffering children and health care centers for our fathers and mothers

“What sort of impunity will lead someone, elected by the people to hold their resources in trust, to suddenly commit such a sacrilegious crime just because he feels that his office is suddenly being contended for? This is a very dangerous trend which all Ijaw youths should rise up and condemn.”

Rivers State has been in the news due to a political crisis between the Minister of FCT Chief Nyesom Wike and his estranged political son and Rivers State governor, SIM Fubara, over who controls the state political structure.

The crises attracted the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who intervened and brokered a peace accord between both parties.