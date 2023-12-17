Igbo are for Tinubu — Iwuanyanwu

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has said the entire Igbo nation has resolved to support the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, in his palace yesterday, Chief Iwuanyanwu, while appealing to the monarch for a renewed relationship between the Igbo and Yoruba in Lagos, said, “During the election, we, Igbo didn’t vote for Bola because we were told it was our turn.

“Bola was very good to us when he was governor. He treated Ndigbo very well. During the time of the governorship, Igbo in Lagos came to me, and I told them to support Governor Sanwo Olu.

“But the President of Nigeria today is Bola Tinubu. Ohanaeze has pledged our loyalty to support our brother because he was gladly nominated by his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). He went for the election and was declared the winner. People went to the tribunal, and the tribunal said Tinubu won. They went to the Supreme Court, and the apex court said he won.

“I can tell you now, as the president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, that Igbo have resolved that we are going to give total support to President Tinubu. Let him believe us; I am the leader of Ndigbo..

“What we want from Tinubu is justice, fairness, and equity. We don’t want to take another person’s state; whatever is our right should be given to us. We are going to support him, we are going to be loyal to him, and anybody who fights him unjustly, we are going to join him to fight such a person, but all we want is for him to give us our rights.”

The Ohanaeze leader, however, reiterated that there was no rift between the Yoruba and Igbo.

“There’s no rift. Igbo and Yoruba have no problem at all. Our parents in Igboland always tell us that wherever we go, we should obey the laws of people. I’m also advising the younger generation to cultivate the habit of obeying the laws of the land, as it is too late to talk about separation between Ndigbo and Yoruba. We are now inseparable.”

Responding, Oba Akiolu urged Igbo in Lagos to play by the rules.

He said, “We know Igbos are very hard workers, but you have to respect the owners of the land. We have identified the problem in Nigeria, and what we want is a solution.

“I am appealing to you in the name of God. The governor cannot deliberately destroy your property. Just play according to the rules of the game.

“To the Igbo, anybody who wishes the best for Lagos is a Lagosian.

I assure Ndigbo that nobody will maliciously mistreat you. All of you should cooperate with the Lagos government to move the state forward.”

