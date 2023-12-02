‘I wasn’t consulted’ – BUA chair Rabiu declines APC finance committee membership

Executive Chairman/Founder of BUA Group, AbdulSamad Rabiu

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has rejected his nomination to serve as a member of the finance committee set up by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Rabiu, in a statement issued by the BUA Group on its X handle on Friday, disclosed that he was not consulted before his nomination.

The statement partly read, “It is important to note that our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu and BUA Group have consistently adopted an apolitical stance over the years.

“This approach is integral to the nature of our business and aligns with Mr. Rabiu’s focus on fostering economic growth through BUA Group’s initiatives and philanthropic efforts through ASR Africa.

“With respect to this, we wish to inform the publishers, our partners, stakeholders, and the general public that Mr. Rabiu has decided to graciously decline the nomination/appointment.

“This decision is made in light of the fact that he was not previously consulted regarding his inclusion in the list and his inability to commit time due to his demanding schedule.”

The BUA chairman was earlier nominated by the party to serve as a member of the 34-member committee constituted on Thursday.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party also constituted other committees after its meeting at the national secretariat in Abuja.