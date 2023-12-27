How we kidnap children, sell them in Benin Republic, suspect tells Police

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

A 25-year-old, suspected kidnapper and child trafficker, Tayo Adeleke, has confessed to the Ogun State Police Command about his involvement in a child abduction and trafficking syndicate that operates across the border in Benin Republic.

Adeleke is currently in police custody following an attempted child theft at Omu Pempe community in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, when Adeleke and two other accomplices, who are currently at large, attempted to steal children from a Baptist Church in Omu Pempe.

It was gathered that the suspects had stormed the Church around 2 am with a motorcycle, with a mission to steal children from the church and sell them in the Republic of Benin.

However, an operative of the So-Safe Corps had got a distress call, which she shared with the Divisional Police Officer in the area.

“When the three men were challenged about their mission in the village, they could not give any cogent explanation as they attempted to flee,” a source said.

A joint effort by the police, So-Safe Corps, and local vigilante groups in the community led to the apprehension of Adeleke, while his accomplices escaped through the bush.

During interrogation, Adeleke confessed to being part of a syndicate that kidnaps children and sells them in Benin Republic.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said kidnappers are now targeting communities as the police intensify efforts on the highways.

Odutola urged community leaders and residents to establish internal security measures and collaborate with law enforcement to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“Going into communities to kidnap is the new trend now. We have taken over the highways in Ogun. You will see policemen on the road now. But the kidnappers have gotten into the inner villages to start disturbing them. We will get them, we are going back to the drawing board. Criminals have no place in this state.

“So, we are calling on our traditional rulers and our community leaders in the State to establish an internal security both at the entry and exit points to their communities; and give security agents necessary information to aid the security of lives and property. Villagers can easily identify strangers in their communities, so they should help the police. Thank God this was a foiled one.