How three Oyo monarchs died in road accident

File: An accident scene

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A horrific car accident at the Arinkinkin area of Ogbomoso, on Friday night, reportedly claimed the lives of three traditional rulers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Ogbomoso zone in Oyo State.

The monarchs were said to be going to the burial ceremony of the mother of another traditional ruler, Oloolo of Oolo Oba Oyebunmi Ajayi.

The three dead obas from the Oriire Local Government Area are Olodogbo of Odogbo, Onibowula of Bowula and Alayetoro of Ayetoro.

They were reported to be on their way to the party when the accident occurred after their vehicle rammed into oncoming truck.

Olodogbo, Vanguard learned, was reportedly confirmed dead on the spot. But it was unclear at what point the other two passed away.

Speaking with Vanguard at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, a source who confirmed the incident said their bodies were deposited in the hospital’s morgue.

He said: “Confirmed. The incident happened. It is true.”

Another source in Ogbomoso, in a WhatsApp message, said: “It is true, I’ll give updates as soon as I have them.”