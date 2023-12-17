How Nigeria can overcome insecurity, by security experts

The world’s largest association for security professionals, ASIS International, says tackling insecurity requires cutting-edge ideas, best practices, and latest advancements in technology.

Mr Edward Orim, Chairman, ASIS, Abuja Branch 273, said this in Abuja on Saturday during the association’s 2023 Annual General Meeting and Awards Night.

Orim said the chapter was providing a platform for its members and other security stakeholders to produce cutting-edge technology, ideas, and best practices with a view to address insecurity in Nigeria.

He described ASIS as an industrial security organisation and open to partnership with government agencies, particularly the office of the National Security Adviser.

He reiterated ASIS International’s commitment to advancing security professionalism in curbing insecurity through building partnership among leaders, experts, and security professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for our chapter. We not only successfully hosted the Sub-Saharan African Conference right here in the heart of Abuja in July but also witnessed a remarkable surge in our membership base.

“The resounding success of the conference showcased the dedication and expertise of our members, firmly placing ASIS Abuja on the regional and international map.

“This is a testament to the value that ASIS International provides to security professionals in Abuja.

“It is inspiring to see our community expanding, fostering a network of security experts committed to excellence and continuous learning and networking with a view to keep everyone safe’’, he said.

In his keynote address, retired Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa, National Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Center, Office of the National Security Adviser, said there was need for stronger private sector participation in advancing national security.

Musa, who spoke on the theme, “Reflecting on 2023: A Retrospective View of Evolving Threats Landscape in Nigeria”, stressed the need for the private sector to embed national security values in their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.