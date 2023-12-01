How I treat young people who call me by name – Shaffy Bello

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello has revealed how she responds to young people who call her by her first name, ‘Shaffy’.

The movie star made this known in a recent podcast episode with media personality, Stephanie Coker.

According to the actress, she gets the ‘Hi Shaffy’ from young people but understands that such might be due to their upbringing or even differences in tribes, but she always corrects them with love.

She said, “Of course I still get it, I get the ‘Hi Shaffy’, and usually for me I know that upbringing matters and I also know that where you’re from also dictates some of the things that you do.

“For example, the Igbos don’t do that, they use ‘aunty’ and it’s so interesting to me because even in the States, they will never call their aunties by name, they go ‘aunty, cousin.’ They do the ‘ma’am.

“Usually my response is simple and I say it with love, I pull them close and I tell them ‘you haven’t earned the right to call me by my name, I have a child as old as you are. Even if I didn’t have children you haven’t earned the right , and you would never earn the right at your age to call me my name.”