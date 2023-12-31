Help! Erosion submerging my domain — HRH Mosaku, Olu of Arigbajo

HRH Oba Timothy Oluwole Sunday Mosaku, was born in 1936 to late Pa Samuel Olaonipekun Mosaku, son of Egunleti Mosaku, first born of Mamowolo. He became the Otun Baale Arigbajo in 2001, was elevated to Baale in 2008 and promoted paramount ruler: Oba of Arigbajo by Ogun State Government gazette of 2010 and was crowned and installed by the Alake of Egbaland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

The monarch spoke on sundry matters in this interview with Tunde Oso. Excerpts:

What we seek from government

Education is paramount in the development of any nation or community. I appeal to the government (local and state) to support my domain with more primary and secondary schools. Also we need more health centres for all the over 20 villages under my domain.

We lack potable water, so,we plead for public spirited individuals and the government to construct more boreholes to the villages. Our main market is the famed Arigbajo Market, but we want more markets and commercial development. Erosion is threatening the livelihoods, houses of many of my community members and even their farmlands. It has dug gullies everywhere to the river bank.

Lack of drainage on some of the inner roads is part of the reason erosion and flooding is prevalent in Arigbajo. Government should help us grade our rural roads and even the tarred roads on trunk b and c roads are becoming impassable.

History of Arigbajo

Arigbajo was founded by my forefathers Kusi Mamowolo, a great hunter. He came here in search of animals to kill. After killing the animal, eating some, give out some to others he would take the rest to Itoku market, Abeokuta. This was how he founded one Arigbajo, close to Wasimi on the way to Abeokuta,which is called Arigbajo Ehin. I’ve gone there to officiate on many occasions. They have not gotten an Oba, only an Asipa. They cannot get an Oba without my permission. My domain here and Arigbajo Ehin, we are all Egbas. The relationship is that we have four sections at Abeokuta. They are; the Egba Ake, where you will get the Paramount ruler, who is today His Royal Majesty Gbadebo Adedotun. He is the only accredited Oba to give a crown to any Oba. We have Egba Oke-Ona, that is the Osile, we have Egba Gbagura, then Egba Owu, of which I am one.

Early education and religion

I attended United District Central Primary School, Arigbajo, I went to Secondary Modern School in those days at Abeokuta, Government Trade Centre, Ijebu Ode, Institute of Management I acquired a Masters degree in journalism. I embrace all the religions: Christianity, Islam and the Traditional or our native one, because I’m king over all.

Early working years

I worked in Vono foam products. A European was the general manager of Vono, which has now become a Plc. I was even made the union president of Vono products. I spent 12 years there. At Vono, I worked at the Apapa office. I worked too at CSS Bookshop, now known as Bookshop House, 4 companies in 1. I was in the commercial department and rose to become Sales Manager, also Alumaco Nigeria Limited.

How I became Oba

I had a sister in her lifetime, whose name is Mobolaje Ajala nee Mamowolo. Her husband is Ajala. She was the one who took it upon herself to appeal to me to come and become the King. I initially didn’t want to accept because I knew being an Oba would be a problem for my personal life, with the way I wanted to live my life. But, she prevailed on other members of the family to persuade and convince me. I didn’t want to bear the burden. These family members came to Lagos several times in their bid to convince me, many slept over for many days trying to convince me. My sister, on one occasion, lamented that if she had been a man she wouldn’t have needed convincing a reluctant person like me. My wife (now Olori) begged me that I should listen to her. In order to manoeuvre and dodge, and also to be sure I was the right candidate for the throne, I told them to go and consult an oracle.

They went as far as to Oke Nla, a very thick forested area in Ifo Local Government, I didn’t go with them. The reason my sister was concerned that the right person should become the King was because she had discovered then that some of our forefathers’ tenants were also agitating to become the King and at the same time sponsoring my younger brother as king, who would be their puppet. These tenants originally came to Arigbajo to beg my grandfather- Mamowolo, to give them land and a chance to stay in the town. He even told them that they should goto other places, but they were pesistent in begging him. Thus, my grandfather allowed them to stay, and in a show of ambition and ingratitude, they now wanted to occupy the throne, for which they have no right! At the Ifa Oracle, he told my them that this man, (referring tome) “is not only a Baale, he is a King; even if he has little money now.” They came back to me with this report, but I still ran away to Lagos. They followed me, one of those who came to call me is still alive: Baale Adewole. So, I finally succumbed to their pressure and come home for installation. It is these groups of people that I call chief tenants that are giving me and my domain problem up till today. They wanted to become a King or promote one of my brothers, a policeman, to make him a king.

Why I remain a monogamist

Nowhere does Yoruba tradition says a monarch should have many wives. However, some circumstances like pity for some unattached women or other local reasons may persuade an Oba to marry more than one woman. Anyway, the impression that an Oba must have many wives doesn’t apply to me. The Alake of Egbaland today and other renowned monarchs are monogamists.

Famed Arigbajo Market

This Arigbajo market was founded by my grandfather: Egunleti Mosaku. He worked relentlessly to build it and that’s what has worked for its resilience up to date. Let me tell you everybody from far and wide used to come there to ply their trade. It’s only largest market in this area.

Development Projects

Even when I’ve not become king, I had formed a society in Lagos 1965, which I called Arigbajo Improvement Union. We worked hand in hand with our people here from Lagos. The purpose as the name sounds is to improve the town. We recorded some successes and this is what I have continued on the throne. I was the driving force to build the police station, though yet to be commissioned.

I’ll say it was built with government money. I however, gave them the land. There’s the golf course, along Abeokuta expressway. There, it is like Europe, where white men, who work in Lafarge Cement recreate. I donated the land too

Sports

When I was younger, I use to go there to play golf. I’m also a footballer and soccer enthusiast. I started playing football in Arigbajo here. It was my Igbo teacher in school, who set me on the path of football. One day he just sent me to the field. So, at the end of the day, I became a very good player. When I was at Abeokuta, I was a very popular and a much-sought after footballer at a place called Four Corners.

Tussle for the throne

The situation thrown up by the tussle for the throne, with my younger brother, who also showed interest in the crown enabled some people I’ve described as tenants to foment trouble and this has dragged development of this town back.

Work ethics

Growing up and in my early employment years, I underwent tutelage under Europeans and Nigerians. However, my finest master was not an European, he was an African called Allen Taylor. He called us during one of our training and said: “Gentlemen, let me tell you a philosophy of life. You may be a carpenter and your classmate is a carpenter and your classmate is making it and you are not making it,change your course. Before you change to five courses you will make it out there.” So, I started to follow that principle.