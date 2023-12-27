Hackers stole $2bn in crypto in 2023 – Report

A report by De.FI, the security firm that runs the REKT database, has disclosed that hackers stole roughly $2 billion in cryptocurrencies in 2023.

It is, however, a substantial decrease from an all-time-record of around $3.8 billion in 2022.

The report listed top crypto heists recorded this year including the hack against Euler Finance, in which hackers stole almost $200 million; as well as major hacks against Multichain ($126 million), BonqDAO ($120 million), Poloniex ($114 million), and Atomic Wallet ($100 million), among hundreds of others.



According to De.FI, the $2 billion in crypto hacking this year, “though dispersed across various incidents, underscores the persistent vulnerabilities and challenges within the DeFi ecosystem”.



“2023 stood as a testament to both the ongoing vulnerabilities and the strides made in addressing them, even as interest in the space was relatively muted by the ongoing bear market in the first half of the year,” De.Fi wrote in its report shared with news publication TechCrunch.



Vanguard News