Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison early after serving 7 years for mother’s murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who plotted to murder her mother, beat her, and forced her to fake major illnesses in a case that caused a media frenzy and inspired a TV show, was released from prison early Thursday.

Blanchard, 32, was released around 3:30 a.m. from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

According to a spokeswoman, she was granted parole and released three years before her scheduled release date.

Blanchard was serving a 10-year term on a second-degree murder charge for the death of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in June 2015.

Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, fatally stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard as the daughter hid in the toilet of her mother’s home in Springfield, Missouri, according to the Springfield News Leader. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole in 2019.

The murder caused a media frenzy, inspiring Hulu’s 2019 series “The Act” and HBO’s 2017 documentary film “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

Prosecutors claimed in court that Blanchard’s mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which a caregiver either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make the person they are caring for appear sick, often for attention.

In 2017, she told talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw that her mother shaved her head and forced her to eat through a feeding tube.

Blanchard was separated from the rest of the world, homeschooled, and went years without knowing what her mother was up to.

The mother and daughter received charitable donations, a local Habitat for Humanity group built them a wheelchair-accessible house in Springfield, a trip to Disney World, and a meeting with country artist Miranda Lambert through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, according to Ozarks First.

Blanchard said she regrets her mother’s death.

“Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day,” she told People Magazine in an interview for an upcoming cover story.

“She didn’t deserve that,” Blanchard added. “She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn’t educated enough to see that. She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior.

