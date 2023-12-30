Governor Adeleke’s thrilling display at 2023 BON Awards

By Benjamin Njoku

For attendees of the 2023 Best of Nollywood Awards, so many experiences will linger in their memories for a long time.

Anchored by charming actor, Kunle Remi, the highlight of the awards ceremony which held last Friday, in Oshogbo, Osun State was Governor Ademola Adeleke’s performance at the event.

Popularly referred to as the ‘Dancing Governor’, he thrilled with his dance steps and even mimed to his nephews’ (Davido and Sina Rambo) songs. The governor stole the show when he took centre stage with the microphone, acting as hype-man for the excited guests.

Notable attendees at the event included Chief Dele Momodu; Nobert Young, Yemi Blaq, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Segun Arinze, Fred Amata, Kemi Adekomi, Damilola Oni, Abiola Atanda (aka Madam Kofo) and Osun State commissioners

A total of 29 awards were won by film practitioners, while special recognition awards were conferred on two veterans, Adebayo Salami (aka Oga Bello), and Chief Toyin Adegbola (aka Asewo to re Mecca). Chinenye Nworah’s ‘Shanty Town’ and Tunde Aina’s ‘Underbelly’ emerged as major contenders for the highest number of awards received.

In an exclusive interview, founder and CEO of BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, revealed that the travelling Pan-Nigeria awards will be heading to Enugu State next year for the 16th edition.