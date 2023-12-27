Gov Radda mourns Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, extends his deepest condolences to the government and people of Ondo State following the sudden and tragic demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.



The news of Governor Akeredolu’s passing, after a brief illness, has left a profound impact on the nation.

Radda’s Chief Press Secretary,

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, conveyed his principal’s condolences in a statement.

Governor Radda expresses solidarity with the people of Ondo State during this challenging time, emphasizing the shared sense of loss that transcends political boundaries.

The late Governor Akeredolu’s dedication to public service and his contributions to the legal profession and development of Ondo State will be remembered with respect and gratitude.

In honour of Governor Akeredolu’s legacy, the Katsina State Government joins the nation in mourning, recognizing the void left by his departure.

The thoughts and prayers of the people of Katsina State are with the bereaved family and the entire Ondo State community.