Gov Lawal signs into law 2024 Zamfara ‘Budget of Rescue’

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N426.563 billion into Law.

Tagged, Budget of Rescue,” the Governor signed the document at a ceremony at the Government House on Saturday.



A statement on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the House of Assembly has earlier passed the Appropriation Bill.

The statement noted that N118,358,079,515.00 (27%) of the budget is for recurrent expenditure and N308,205,591,485.00 (73%) for capital expenditure.

He said, “the budget of rescue will enhance domestic and foreign investments, productivity, and ease of doing business in Zamfara State.

“The 2024 budget signed by Governor Lawal prioritizes six critical sectors for Zamfara State’s development: security, education, agriculture, health and infrastructure among others.

“The budget has the following estimates: Administration – N72,093,326,763 (17%); Economic Sector – N244,729,584,729 (57%); Social Sector – N103,139,659,508 (24%); Law and Justice Sector – N6,601,100,000 (2%).

“Furthermore, the assented 2024 budget has estimated on sub-sectors: Agriculture – N38,144,000,000; Education – N51,370,787,508; Health – N33,922,370,000; and Infrastructure & Urban Development – N109 Billion.

“The budget of rescue has allocated sufficient funds for social intervention programmes to mitigate the impact of the current economic difficulties and insecurity.

“These programmes include micro-credit disbursement to Small and Medium Enterprises, the FADAMA Programme for food security, and other initiatives to reduce the level of poverty.

“We will also be strengthening our skills acquisition programmes to provide job opportunities to our large population in the state.

“The approved budget is consistent with the strategic plan of Governor Lawal’s long-term vision.

“It emphasizes citizen-nominated projects and some programmes are also considered to have a direct bearing on the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

“The proposed budget is balanced as the projected revenue equals the estimated expenditure.”