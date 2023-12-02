Glamour, Glitz at 2023 BusyBee Excellence Awards

By Benjamin Njoku

The 2023 edition of the BusyBee Excellence Awards, “A Sparking Soiree themed Gala Night” recently held in Ogudu, Lagos was filled with exceptional glitz and glamour that thrilled members of the Well Watered Garden Tribe (WWGT), and online viewers.

L-R: CEO, Bloomville Signature, Magdalene Adegoke, CEO, Tammy’s Events, Abidemi Adeyemi, CEO, Chilis Pot, Stella Naiye, CEO, Alessa Suave Events, Nneoma Jide Ebelendu, Convener, BusyBee Event Business Summit, Bisi Sotunde and MD, NDTALK, Nnamdi Davids, during the BusyBee Business Summit Sparkling Soiree Gala Night in Lagos.

The star-studded event kicked off with captivating red carpet and an exhilarating awards ceremony.

This Award had major corporate sponsors such as MTN Nigeria, Nestle Pure Life, Get Linked Events and E320 Associates while LSETF, 9ija Kids, and Tabul were corporate partners.

The extraordinary event, where icons and outstanding performers in 2023 business year in the event business industry were recognised for their influence and remarkable achievements across various award categories, was infused with musical interludes and the presence of celebrity anchors- NDTALK and Afroflux

Some of the winners on the glamorous evening include Young Event Professional of the Year went to Habeeb Lamidi of Althenel Bakehouse, Aanuoluwapo Bamikole of Bamilk Events emerged Emerging Event Professional of the Year, Oluchi Okeke of Ageless by Luchys Events won Most Resourceful Member of the Year, while Team Player of the Year went to Chris Okpalaojioma of Krystalz Fiesta, Most Improved Business of the Year won by Adefila Titus Adebola of Bamz Media and Most Supportive Industry Leader of the Year went to Ibidunni Layade of Dunnice Integrated Services.

Other category winners are Most Influential Personality of the Year won by Abidemi Adeyemi of Tammys Events, Adefila Titus Adebola of Heddy Decor emerged Innovative Business of the Year and Outstanding Member of the Year went to Nneoma Jide – Ebelendu of Alessa Suave Events.

In the special recognitions category, Long Standing Members of the Year (2017-2023) went to Joyce Imorhoa of Jollical Events, Nnamdi Davids of Ndtalk, Prince Abdulraheem Adeoye of Dynamics Prints, Ibidunni Layade of Dunnice Integrated Services, Jumoke Olatunji of Delonix Management Services and Ope “Mr Fix it” Bello of Oomph Events.

Meanwhile honorary awards recipients for Excellent Leadership were won by Stella Naiye of Chillis Pot, Kikelomo Idowu of Kyksie Drapes Events, Magdalene Adegoke of BloomsVille Events while Recipient of Icon of the Year Award was Ope “Mr Fix it” Bello of Oomph Events.

Speaking at the event, The Organiser of BusyBee Excellence Awards Bisi Sotunde described the evening as glamorous, ecstasy, beautiful and fulfilling. “What you are seeing here today is an effort of 6 months and 45 member-committee for the year’s event. It is a 3-day event beginning with a welcome cocktail party to the masterclass session and climaxing with the sparking soiree gala night. I am, indeed, fulfilled,” she added.

The elated Nneoma Jide Ebelendu, CEO of Alessa Suave Events who won “Outstanding Member of The Year’ thanked Bisi Sotunde for putting this together. She said she was happy that she did not miss the event.

“From day one, it has been spectacular. I totally enjoyed myself because as event planners, we are used to running around for clients but it is refreshing to see that others are taking care of you. Therefore, it is worth the time and resources,” she said.

One of the Excellent Leadership recipients, Kikelomo Idowu, CEO of Kyksie Drapes Events believed that the learnings from the 3-day event would aid industry practitioners to enhance their operations and deepen the technology adoption in the industry.

Apart from entertainment events of the first and third day, the masterclass session was a masterstroke. Speakers had depth of knowledge of the industry and spoke to the issues and solutions required to move the industry and business forward.