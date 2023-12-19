Girona retains top spot in La Liga after 3-0 win over Alaves

GIRONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 18: Artem Dovbyk of Girona FC celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s third goal with a penalty kick during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Girona FC and Deportivo Alaves at Montilivi Stadium on December 18, 2023 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

La Liga’s surprise package Girona moved back to the top of the table after sweeping aside Alaves 3-0 on Monday, with Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk scoring twice.

Girona, part-owned by the owners of Manchester City, opened up a two-point lead over Real Madrid after a straightforward victory.

Dovbyk, 26, opened the scoring on 23 minutes and Girona doubled their lead through Portu’s angled shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Alaves had little resistance to offer their opponents and when Yan Couto was tripped in the penalty area, Dovbyk stepped up to add a third goal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, his 10th of this Liga campaign.

Girona, who have only lost once all season, travel to Real Betis on Thursday when Alaves host Real.

Vanguard News