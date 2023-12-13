GFA: Add your creative energy to art devt – Idigbe

By Japhet Davidson

The new members of the Guild of Professional Fine Artists of Nigeria, GFA have been urged to stay true to their gift and add their creative energy to the development of the art industry in Nigeria.

The call was made by a trustee and past executive member of the guild during the induction of 18 new members/awards by the Guild of Professional Fine Artists of Nigeria, GFA in Lagos.

Speaking during the induction, Mrs Ifeoma Idigbe, an art collector and a trustee of GFA charged the new members to stay true to their gift, even as she commended the executives of the body for their ability to attract 18 new members into the guild.

The seasoned art collector who harped on the importance of art and artists to society noted that it is not an easy thing to be an artist. “You can’t do without art, the beauty, the expression, and other qualities that make art what it is to the society is indeed great.”

On his part, Mr Edosa Ogiugo, the inaugural president of the body charged them to add their creative energy to the body. “They have come on board to work basically to add their creative energy and of course help to broaden our scope because we have seen in them inert and diverse qualities.”

Earlier in his remarks, the president of the GFA, George Edozie who welcomed all to the event said, “This is the 3rd induction of the body. The last induction was 10 years ago and since that time the GFA has brought a lot of positive changes in the Nigerian art scene, with a couple of shows abroad and opening of opportunities for the members.”

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of certificates to the new members and awards to deserving members, departed members, and awards of excellence to trustees including the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe.