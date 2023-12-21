GBV: Ogun arrest over 200 offenders in 2023 – Commissioner

….calls for creation of Special Court to trial GBV cases

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State government on Thursday disclosed that it has arrested no fewer than 200 people over gender based violence offences in different parts of the State in 2023.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Motunrayo Adijat Adeleye disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, over the just concluded 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, as well the activities of the ministry in 2023.

While calling for creation of special courts to hear cases bordering on gender based violence in the State, Adeleye noted that quick dispensation of justice is important to fight gender based violence in the State.

Adeleye said one of the main challenges confronting the Ministry in its renewed fight against gender based violence is lack of shelter set apart for the accommodation of the victims so that they do not go back to their previous houses and be abused again.

She said, “The Ministry has arrested over 200 people for various gender-based violence offences and some of the cases have been done with while some are at various stages of prosecution in Court.

“What we have also found out is that though many of our judges in the state are on the same page with us, they want to ensure that the culprits are punished to serve as deterrent to others which is our goal.

“However, we also found that they have a lot to do, so this causes delay in prosecuting those arrested. But with special courts which are principally set up to hear cases of this nature, the people will get justice on time and we would have achieved one of our aims of creating deterrence and discouraging this uncivilized acts.

“One other area of concerns which Governor Dapo Abiodun has made a commitment is in the area of having shelter for the victims of the gender-based violence. Take for instance, the case of a wife who reported her husband for abuse, naturally, the husband will not want such wife to be with him again, but if the wife has no place to stay, she will probably go back and be abused again and again.

“We however thank God for our governor who has promised to get us a place that could be use for this purpose. The wife of the Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun has equally shown great commitment and support towards winning this gender-based violence war”

The Commissioner advised parents on swift reporting of abuse, assuring that the state would prosecute offenders.