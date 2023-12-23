Fuel subsidy: Sanwo-Olu assures residents of more palliatives

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed plans by his administration to further roll out palliatives for residents as part of measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The governor made the pledge at the 17th edition of the Christmas Carol of nine lessons, organised by the governor’s family in conjunction with the state Ministry of Home Affairs, held at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by his Wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged residents to continue to live in peace, love and togetherness, trust in God and have faith with ceaseless prayers as his government would continue to provide more welfare programmes that would always ensure progress of residents.

According to the governor, “As we proceed into the festive period and the New Year, I urge all Lagosians to continue living in peace and righteousness which, according to the scripture exalts a nation.

“There is no doubt in the fact that as individuals and as a nation, the times are challenging. We must however not despair nor lose hope.

“Let us continue to trust in God and have faith in the good intentions of the people we have put in positions of authority.

“The task is challenging but with our ceaseless prayers, I believe very strongly that the pains we are experiencing today will pale into insignificance when the fruits of our sacrifice begin to manifest in abundance.

“I pray that the good Lord will preserve our lives in good health to witness, feel and enjoy the new glory of our State and our nation.

“As we celebrate the yuletide season, I urge all Lagosians to continue to be law-abiding.

“As a government, we will continue to roll out welfare programmes aimed at cushioning the pains and difficulties being experienced in critical aspects of living,” he said.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode, in his address, implored residents to keep safe and be their brothers’ keepers by extending love and the spirit of sharing to the less privileged.

“This season teaches us to extend hands of generosity and brotherliness towards mankind, we are required spread love not only during the yuletide but throughout the whole year.

“Therefore, I enjoin us all to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as demonstrated in his humility and service to humanity”, he said.