Free train rides giving relief to many — NRC

The Lagos District Manager, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Augustine Arisa, says the presidential initiative on free train services during the festive season has given succour to many travellers.

Arisa made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

He commended the Federal Government for supporting the masses during the festive period to have the opportunity to celebrate with their loved ones without the burden of transportation costs.

The manager said that the service loaded 6002 passengers daily on Mass Transit Train (MTT) from Lagos to Ijoko and 1,250 passengers on Standard Gauge.

He said that they also carried 362 passengers for free daily on the Apapa to Kajola Standard Gauge train.

“All railway train services are free for passenger traffic from Iddo to Kajola, Iddo to Ijoko, Kajola to Apapa, Apapa to Kajola, Lagos to Ibadan, and Ibadan to Lagos, both morning and afternoon, with the presidential directive.

“We are fully complying with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for free rides until January 4, 2024,” Arisa said.

He said they run two return trips on the Lagos-Ibadan and Apapa-Kajola free every day, while they run only a trip from Iddo-Ijoko and Ijoko to Iddo daily.