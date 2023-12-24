Free Kanu as Christmas gift to Ndigbo – Ohanaeze begs Tinubu

By Chinonso Alozie

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Sunday begged President Bola Tinubu to free the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, as a Christmas gift to the Igbo.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, made this appeal in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, as part of his Christmas message through his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Ben Osuagwu.

Kanu has been in the detention facility of the State Security Services, SSS, in Abuja, for over two years. His facing allegations of terrorism leveled against him (Kanu) by the federal government.

However, Ohanaeze believed that freeing Kanu from detention would go a long way to show that the Federal government was interested in dousing the insecurity in the South East region.

According to the Iwuanyanwu’s message, “The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has called on President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a Christmas gift to Ndigbo.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo observed that the idea of the Supreme Court referring the case to a lower court gives an impression that the Federal Government seems not to be bothered or worried with the insecurity situation in the South East. He said that the Presidential directive for Nnamdi Kanu will reassure the Igbo Speaking States in Nigeria that Tinubu is a listening leader who has the feelings of the people in his heart.

“To the people of Igbo Speaking States, Chief Iwuanyanwu called on them to always go about their normal duties in compliance with the laws of the areas they find themselves. He appealed to them to make new resolutions as they come back home for the Christmas with a view to facing the challenges of the new year.”

“Chief Iwuanyanwu wished Ndigbo and Nigerians a blissful Christmas and a prosperous New year. He said that the programmes being pursued by his leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will begin to bear fruit in the new year. He appealed to the Federal and State governments to embark on people oriented programmes that will alleviate the unbearable sufferings in the land adding that they should focus on capital intensive projects that will employ the teeming unemployed Youths,”Ohanaeze said.