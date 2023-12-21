Foundation unveils educational initiative for children

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Taley Sylvester Children Foundation (TSCF), has unveiled her educational initiative with a view to empower and bridge the gap through the distribution of educational supplies and resources to underprivileged children in Nigeria.

According to a statement by a key member of the TSCF Board of Trustees, Dr. Ley Sylvester, she disclosed that the inaugural gala held in Lagos, with guests that cuts across board members, associates, friends, and family in attendance, is intended as the public unveiling of the foundation’s initiatives.

Ley stated further that TSCF is committed to creating equity, focusing on the most under-resourced schools by providing supplies needed for students to learn.

“We’ve worked on improving the educational experiences of over 2,000 children through direct practice,” she disclosed.

Speaking further on the foundation and its initiatives, the President of TSCF, Segun Sylvester said the challenges in our society are enormous and this is the foundation’s way of contributing to humanity, adding: “In many impoverished communities, children don’t have the opportunities to experience education in its true form.

“Some don’t have resources like books or uniforms, leaving children to fall behind without the support to catch up. We are bridging the gap through the distribution of supplies and resources.”

The highpoint of the unveiling of the TSCF brand includes creating public awareness of the initiative and partnership opportunities for like-minded organizations and individuals to positively impact children’s educational experiences, one child at a time.

Some of the guests that graced the occasion include: Abiola Abdulkareem, Special Adviser to the Minister of Arts and Culture on Civil Service Affairs, and Founder of Jagunlabi Foundation; HRH Oba Lukman Oluwadamilare Salami, The Ebi of Idenna; Dr. Uzo Obiakpani; Mr. Timothy Adedoyin of Eko Boys to Men (EB2M) Association; and Mrs. Titilayo Adeoti, Head of School at Flimic Private School