Flood leaves 69.2% households in hunger – NBS Survey 

ECONOMY

BY Elizabeth Adegbesan

A National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, report has shown that 69.2 percent of households in Nigeria were left in hunger due to the impact of flood in 2022-2023.

The survey report, titled: “Nigeria Flood Impact, Recovery and Mitigation Assessment Report for 2022-2023”, released yesterday also showed that 52 percent of households in the flood affected areas recorded total loss of business and income.

The NBS report stated: “Overall, 49 percent of the households reported having had their main source of food affected by the floods, with households in rural areas (60%) more impacted than those in urban areas (23%).

“For many households, the floods caused food insecurity, with 60 percent reported experiencing hunger, 69.2 percent experiencing food shortage and 84.9 percent unable to eat a healthy nutritious meal due to the impact of the floods.”

According to the NBS, overall, 64 percent of households were affected by the floods in 2022, with adverse impacts on livelihood, housing, food sources and access to basic services, such as health facilities and schools.

On impact of flood on household livelihood and income sources, NBS said: “Among households involved in crop farming activities, about 95 percent of these households were impacted by the 2022 floods.

“Similarly, about 76 percent of households involved in non-crop farm activities (livestock, fishery, and snail farming) were impacted by the floods.

“Among those involved in non-farm businesses, 91.3 percent were adversely impacted by the floods.

“The main type of impact recorded included total loss of businesses (52 percent), followed by physical damage to businesses (47 percent), downsizing of a business (38 percent), revenue loss (37) and an increase in operating costs (28 percent).

“Moreover, nearly 80 percent households indicated that their jobs/work were affected by the 2022 floods.”