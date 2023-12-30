Fleeing suspected kidnappers kill two in Nasarawa

By David Odama, LAFIA

Fleeing bandits suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed two persons in the Wulko community of Nasarawa Eggon local government area of Nasarawa State.

Residents of Wulko said the fleeing kidnappers were fleeing from their hideout in a neighbouring village following a police invasion when they ran into the two young men and gunned them down.

The report named those killed to include, Ango Habakkuk, a.k.a (Ango Gentle), a technician and Ewuga Williams, a security man, who are best of friends and residents of the Wulko community.

Our correspondent gathered that a local farmer had discovered the kidnapper’s den where they keep their victims for ransom and alerted the Police, who in collaboration with a local Vigilante invaded the hideout in a nearby Ogba village.

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspected kidnappers on sighting the Police, took to their heels, leaving behind their victim, the rescued lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi(NSUK), Isaac Igbawua.

It would be recalled that the Nasarawa State Police Command had in a statement by its spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel Friday confirmed the rescue of the lecturer who was kidnapped at his residence last Wednesday night at the Old Barracks, in Kokona LGA of the State.

Our correspondent gathered that Ewuga Williams has since been buried by Christian rites, while the body of Ango Habbakuk, is still at OLA Hospital, Akwanga, in Nasarawa State.