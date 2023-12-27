Five things to know about late Ghali Na’Abba

A former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, is dead.

He died on Tuesday in Abuja after a prolonged illness.

Below are some things you should know about the late Ghali Na’Abba.

Ghali Umar Na’Abba was born on September 27, 1958.

The late Na’Abba attended Jakara Primary School, Kano, in 1969, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate. He later attended Rumfa College, Kano, for his secondary education. He attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, between 1976 and 1979, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Na’Abba ventured into politics with the People’s Redemption Party (PRP). He joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998 and was elected to represent the Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in 1999.

He vied for the position of Speaker but later conceded to Ibrahim Salisu Buhari, who later emerged as the first Speaker of the Fourth Republic House of Representatives. He later emerged as the speaker, following Buhari’s short-lived tenure.

Aside from politics, Na’Abba was a businessman who was involved in importation of goods, manufacturing, and publishing.

