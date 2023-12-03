FITT Hotels lights up Itire, Surulere

By Ayo Onikoyi

About a five-minute drive off the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos, turning off by Iyana-Itire Bus-Stop if you are inward Oshodi is Ijaiye Street. On that street is a hospitality concern, FITT Hotels.

This hotel emerged a few years ago to light up the neighbourhood, as its arrival has come to mean a lot of things to residents.

First, the arrival of FITT Hotels meant a brand new road paved with interlocking stones. Acquiring its own transformer also meant that its electricity needs will not impact power supply to the area negatively. Apart from these, other immediate benefits of FITT Hotels is the provision of employment as many youths of the area have been employed as waiters, bartenders, cooks, housekeepers, laundrymen, and security men. Their employment has had great multiplier effect on the micro-economy of the area as those employed have been able to take care of their obligations without fuss.

FITT Hotels is a hospitality concern that boasts excellent lodging facilities of up to 59 well-furnished and appointed rooms, with good electricity supply. Guests also take time to unwind in a safe and secure environment as security is guaranteed with the presence of well-armed mobile policemen on 24-hour duty.

According to Feyisayo Adeniyi, CEO of Fitt Holdings, owners of Fitt Hotels, “We offer a sublime slice of minimalism, with an emphasis on elegant simplicity. Our rooms are designed to transport you into an environment made for pleasure.”

As the year races towards the festive season, the upcoming club in Fitt Hotels offers a unique night club experience for residents of the area and surrounding environs like Okota, Lawanson, Surulere areas. Non-lodgers can avail themselves of the Fitt experience by using the hotel’s well-stocked walk-in bar, which adjoins a swimming pool. Tantalizing pepper soup and barbecued fish and grills are also available on the menu, in addition to local and continental dishes made by well-trained chefs.