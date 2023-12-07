Firms partner to empower 45 children with limb loss

By Moses Nosike

IfeanHealth, a leading provider of prosthetics and orthotics in West Africa as part of its strategic step to empower Nigerian children, has partnered with Stanbic IBTC to provide modern, functional prostheses and N1.5 million education trust fund to 45 children.

Ejike Anih, Chief Executive Officer/ Founder of IfeanHealth while speaking after a walk organized by Stanbic IBTC for creating awareness for children with limb loss, called #Together4ALimb, lauded the bank for their commitment to having a multi-pronged impact in the lives of these children and by extension, their families and communities with the provision of prostheses and the education trust fund.

He said, “Over the last several years, we’ve had the opportunity to provide prosthetics care to 100 children with limb loss from all 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT sponsored by Stanbic IBTC bank has also provided them with an educational trust fund of 1.5Million Naira.”

Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC noted that this year marks the 9th edition of the #Together4ALimb walk. Furthermore, he said that since the programme started it has been a very important and key aspect of the bank.

He went further that the #TogetherForALimb initiative so far has transformed the lives of 100 children with limb loss thanks to their partnership with IfeanHealth who provides the prostheses for children and most importantly this year, they recorded the highest intake of beneficiaries in history: 45 limb beneficiaries.

In his words, “Each child will receive a Stanbic IBTC education fund of N1.5 million empowerment with access to quality education”.

The wife of the Governor of Lagos State Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu ably represented by Mrs. Oyindamola Ogunsanwo applauded the effort and commitment of Stanbic IBTC initiating this laudable project for supporting these special children who have experienced limb loss and support through the educational Trust Fund.

She said the project will go a long way for children who benefited from this program and will do something for their families. She then called on other corporate organizations to take a cue from the initiative that will impact the lives of the vulnerable in our society.

The high point of the event was the presentation of the cheques to the beneficiaries.