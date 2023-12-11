Firm restates commitment to delivering innovative solutions in Nigeria

L-R Obstetrician and gynaecologist, Bridge Clinic, Dr Richardson Ajayi; Chairman Citibank, Dr Shamsuddeen Usman; CEO, DCSL Corporate Services Limited, Ms Bisi Adeyemi; Chairman and Founder, The Chair Centre Group, Mrs Ibukun Awosika; Non-Executive Director, DCSL, Adeniyi Obe at the launch of DCSL’s eConnect App and tenth year anniversary held in Lagos recently.

…unveils boardroom App

By Juliet Umeh

A corporate service firm, DCSL Corporate Services Limited, has rebranded and also launched ‘The DCSL eConnect,’ an innovative boardroom app.

The eConnect app is an application designed to elevate communication, collaboration, and redefine efficiency.

The launch took place at the company’s 10th-anniversary event held in Lagos last Friday.

According to the firm, “The cutting-edge app will empower Boards and C-suite executives to efficiently manage meetings, streamline access to and retrieval of documents, facilitate approvals, conduct polls, and performance evaluations, all while ensuring compliance and tracking company plans.

Managing Director of the company, Bisi Adeyemi, while speaking on the significant milestones the firm achieved in the past decade he reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to clients across diverse sectors in Nigeria.

He said: ‘’Today, we stand at the pinnacle of a decade-long journey marked by resilience, growth, and the unwavering support of our valued clients who have been both our backbone and stepping stone.

“Our journey has been adorned with significant milestones, including the establishment of DCSL Academy, a testament to our commitment to excellence in executive training and recruitment.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we usher in a new era dedicated to delivering excellent services to our clients. An integral part of this transition is our rebranding and the introduction of the DCSL eConnect app, an innovative tool designed to enhance boardroom processes.

“With this app, Directors can effortlessly access, approve, and monitor their board documents, fostering efficiency in every aspect,” Adeyemi said.

Also, Chairman/Founder Chair Centre Group, Ibukun Awosika, said: ‘DCSL’s 10-year milestone exemplifies the resilience needed to navigate difficulties and build a legacy that withstands the test of time.

“To build institutions that last, leaders must be visionaries who prioritise the organisation’s longevity over individual success. As leaders, we need the discipline to delegate and empower our teams, ensuring the organisation thrives beyond our contributions.

“Despite the prevailing challenges, as Nigerians, we possess the resilience to endure and carve out opportunities for ourselves,” Awosika said.

The event also showcased the company’s new brand identity, presenting a refreshed, look that mirrors its evolution, commitment to innovation, excellence, and position at the forefront of the corporate services landscape.