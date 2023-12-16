Fire Razes Four Shops in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Merchandise retail outlets around roadblock area of Jalingo, Taraba State, have been thrown into mourning following a fire outbreak that razed four shops.

The scare occasioned by the unfortunate fire outbreak Saturday morning also led to the evacuation of some other nearby shops by their owners, who feared it might spread.

With the intervention of sympathisers and passersby, the fire was contained within the affected shops.

While the immediate cause of the fire outbreak is still sketchy, multiple eyewitnesses who spoke said a gas cylinder explosion caused the fire incident.

This claim, however, has yet to be verified.

At the time of filing this report, sympathisers and passersby are still thronging the scene of the incident while the flames are still blazing.

Vanguard News